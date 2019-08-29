Gov't Atty Grilled Over ICE Denying Asylum-Seekers Parole

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday cast doubt on a U.S. attorney's assertions that a substantial drop-off in humanitarian parole grants doesn't indicate that immigration officials in New Orleans are refusing to release asylum-seekers from detention after they have shown a credible fear of returning home. But U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg also pushed back on a class certification request from lawyers seeking to represent a diverse class of immigrants detained in Louisiana and Alabama. Judge Boasberg reacted skeptically after Jeremy S. Simon of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia urged dismissal of a suit from two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS