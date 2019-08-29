Split Calif. High Court Pans Toyota Dealer's Arbitration Deal

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A split California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that an Oakland Toyota dealership owner's arbitration agreement with a former employee who claims he was shorted pay is unenforceable, with one judge arguing in dissent that the majority’s conclusion is “hard to grasp and counterintuitive.” In a 40-page opinion, Justice Carol A. Corrigan wrote for the majority that the arbitration agreement — which a porter hired by One Toyota dealership owner OTO LLC made Ken Kho sign — was so unfair and one-sided that the agreement is procedurally and substantively unconscionable. “Arbitration is premised on the parties’ mutual consent, not coercion, and the...

