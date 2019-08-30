Borrowers Seek Class Cert. In Wells Fargo Foreclosure Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Fifteen current and former Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers whose home loans came from or were serviced by Wells Fargo want a California federal judge to certify a class and five subclasses in their suit alleging the bank denied mortgage aid to more than 900 eligible struggling homeowners, causing nearly 550 of them to lose their homes. The borrowers told Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that multiple individuals want to lead the proposed class, and they have retained an expert who is trained to assess how much money they lost as a result...

