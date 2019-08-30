Boston, Airbnb Settle Suit Over Short-Term Rental Regs

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Airbnb Inc. has promised to share data and help the city of Boston police ineligible short-term rental units as part of a settlement that ends Airbnb's suit over Boston regulations the company had slammed as “draconian.” The agreement announced Thursday clarifies Airbnb’s responsibilities in complying with a city ordinance passed at the beginning of the year that placed restrictions on short-term rental units in the city and imposed a fine on companies like Airbnb if they did not remove the illegal listings from their websites. The city said Boston will continue to require owners to register their rental units and Airbnb...

