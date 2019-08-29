J&J Aims To Cut Calif. Mesh Marketing Trial Short

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson on Thursday urged a California judge to cut short a bench trial on the state’s claims that J&J subsidiary Ethicon misleadingly marketed its pelvic mesh devices, arguing the state was reusing evidence from federal product liability litigation that fails to prove Golden State doctors and patients were deceived. During the seventh week of the trial, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon held a hearing on J&J’s motion for judgment, which argues that the judge should hand it a win without having to hear the rest of its case because the state’s evidence can’t support its claims...

