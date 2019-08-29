3rd Circ. Reinstates Injured NJ Transit Worker's $824K Award

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday reinstated an $824,000 jury award to a New Jersey Transit maintenance worker who was injured on the job, in light of a new state law dismantling the public transit operator's sovereign immunity as an "arm of the state." A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court affirmed Quitman Robinson's $824,152 award in his Federal Employers' Liability Act suit alleging that NJ Transit's negligence led to him being severely injured on the job. The court vacated its earlier January order nixing the award based on NJ Transit's sovereign immunity at the time. The panel issued a sua...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS