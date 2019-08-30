Hotels Can't Check Out Of Search Conspiracy Case

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal magistrate judge has rejected bids by eight hotel groups, including Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt, to throw out a travel-booking company's suit claiming they plotted to avoid competing for internet search terms, saying it has sufficiently claimed antitrust injury. TravelPass Group LLC slapped several chains with a lawsuit in December involving how hotel names are pulled up in search engine results, claiming the hotel chains worked together either not to compete for travel search terms or not compete in an auction for advertising search terms incorporating their brand names. The result, according to the suit, was antitrust injury to...

