Rx Info Site Fights To Get Off Pharma Groups' Web Blacklists

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A website that informs U.S. consumers about cheaper, international resources for filling their prescriptions has pressed a New York federal court to make a pair of major pharmaceutical associations take the site off their internet blacklists, arguing that the boycott puts lives in danger. “Tens of millions of Americans are not filling their prescriptions because they cannot afford them, and many are getting sicker or dying,” PharmacyChecker.com insisted Thursday in a push for an injunction against industry group the Center for Safe Internet Pharmacies and rival the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. “By depriving consumers of access to information that...

