3 Class Reps Cut From Harmful IPhone Updates MDL

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted a bid by class counsel to drop three named plaintiffs from multidistrict litigation accusing Apple of releasing software that harms iPhone performance after the plaintiffs didn't respond to efforts to contact them. In a brief two-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Thursday granted the motion to drop Meghan Mesloh, Aja Johnson and Quinn Lewis from the suit after the three of them stopped responding to phone calls and emails from the class counsel. The three former class members didn't give reasons why they shouldn't be dropped from the suit. The suits in the...

