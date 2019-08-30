5th Circ. Revives Illegal Reentry Charge Despite Vague Notice

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Mexican man can’t escape a federal indictment accusing him of crossing the border illegally after he was already deported, a Fifth Circuit panel ruled, upholding an earlier deportation order despite missing information on his initial immigration court notice. In a published decision, dated Aug. 8 but released Thursday, a three-judge panel concluded that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year in Pereira v. Sessions did not strip the immigration judge of authority to order Carlos Pedroza-Rocha deported in 2003, even though his immigration court notice didn’t list the time and date of his hearing. In Pereira, the high court ruled that...

