Trial Groups Blast Bill Brewer In 'Push Poll' Sanction Appeal

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 11:27 AM EDT) -- Dallas trial lawyer Bill Brewer “force fed” false information through a telephone poll to poison a jury pool and should bear the consequences, a national trial lawyer group and other organizations told the Texas high court Thursday. In an amici filing, the American Board of Trial Advocates and Texas attorney groups urged the court to back a $135,000 sanction imposed on Brewer three years ago and hold the high-profile attorney responsible for “willful blindness” to his misconduct. The court “should refuse to condone a gross violation of the parties’ fundamental right to a fair and impartial jury, and take this opportunity...

