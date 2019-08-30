Ex-Pharmacy Owner Charged In $5M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a shuttered New Jersey-based specialty pharmacy plotted to defraud the federal government out of $2 million and doled out kickbacks to a doctor in return for prescriptions that racked up another $3 million, federal authorities said Friday. Eduard Shtindler, the former owner of Empire Specialty Pharmacy Corp., was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and pay illegal kickbacks to a doctor from 2012 to 2017. By falsifying “prior authorizations” for specialty prescriptions to convince doctors that Empire received approval for reimbursement by Medicare and Medicaid more successfully than its competitors, Shtindler managed...

