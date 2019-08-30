Texas High Court To Hear $100M Church Case, Utility Fight

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday set more cases for its fall docket, including a $100 million dispute over Episcopal Church property, the immunity of a private university after a police-involved shooting and how easements should be interpreted. In an end-of-term order list, the court granted review in a total of eight cases. In June, the court granted review in 32 other cases. Here, Law360 takes a look at four of the cases the court agreed to hear Friday. The Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth v. The Episcopal Church The state's high court agreed to hear for the second time a massive...

