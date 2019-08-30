Stay Mum On Break Suit, Trucking Co. Tells Calif. High Court

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Trucking company CRST Inc. has urged the California Supreme Court not to honor the Ninth Circuit's request for the Golden State justices to weigh in on certain meal and rest break policies in the state's labor laws, according to a letter filed with the appeals court. CRST's letter, sent to the California Supreme Court on Aug. 22 and filed with the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, said the justices don't need to give their opinion on the matters the Ninth Circuit asked about earlier this month because California's high court has already ruled on the issues at play in a 2012 case known...

