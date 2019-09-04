Growth In Global Export Controls Could Harm Tech Industry

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- "A free and open economy is the foundation of global peace and prosperity." —Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, June 2019 On July 1, only few days after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened the G20 summit with a speech endorsing an open global economy, the Japanese government announced that it will impose tighter controls on technology-related exports from Japan to South Korea for reasons of national security. The controls may have a devastating effect on trade between the two countries and will create further drag on the world economy. The Movement of Technology: A Changing Landscape We imagine you are not surprised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS