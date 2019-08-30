Minor Leaguers' Class Cert. Win Won't Help Baseball Pay

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A class of approximately 6,000 Minor League Baseball players was certified by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in a minimum wage case on Aug. 16. This is a major victory for the players, because calculations of potential damages are now 6,000 times greater than they would be in an individual case. Because of such multiples, class action cases often settle after a class is certified. This class certification for Aaron Senne et al. v. Kansas City Royals Baseball et al. is but a glimmer in the otherwise dismal labor history of Minor League Baseball. After this case...

