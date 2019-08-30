FCC Trying To Mitigate Mexican Spectrum Interference

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is working with Mexico to make sure the country’s planned launch of a new telecommunications carrier does not interfere with networks near the U.S.-Mexico border, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a letter released Thursday. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had expressed concern to Pai that Mexico’s new broadband voice and data carrier, Altán, could interfere with existing U.S. networks, including those of federal and local law enforcement, hospitals, the military and local governments. Cruz cited interference to communications networks in El Paso, Texas, shortly after the city experienced a mass shooting earlier this month. The city's University...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS