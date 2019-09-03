TSA Can Be Sued For Officer Wrongdoing, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The full Third Circuit has revived a passenger's lawsuit against the Transportation Security Administration for allegedly abusive treatment after concluding that TSA officers, like other law enforcement personnel, are not immune to certain claims of wrongdoing under federal law. In a 9-4 ruling, the appeals court held that TSA officers fall within a provision of the Federal Tort Claims Act exempting "investigative or law enforcement officers" from sovereign immunity for wrongdoing, including assault, false imprisonment and false arrest. The Aug. 30 decision revived federal tort claims by a Florida woman, Nadine Pellegrino, who said she was falsely accused of hitting two...

