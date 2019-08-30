US Bribery Law Can't Clear Korean Official, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a South Korean earthquake researcher's money laundering conviction on Friday, saying the law that prohibits laundering the proceeds of certain foreign crimes imposes no special requirements when it comes to laundering connected to bribes. Heon-Cheol Chi, a former head of South Korea's government-funded earthquake research program, was convicted in 2017 on one count of money laundering for transferring $56,000 from one of his accounts to another. Prosecutors connected the cash to what they said were bribe payments he had received from Kinemetrics in order to help the company get business with his agency. The law Chi was convicted of violating...

