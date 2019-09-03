NRA Wants Ex-Ad Firm To Wipe Mention Of Failed TV Network

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association launched another lawsuit Friday in its ongoing feud with its former longtime ad agency, which it says is holding out the "failed" NRATV network as a client success despite a bitter falling out between the group and the agency. In the latest complaint, filed Friday in Texas federal court, the NRA is seeking to force Ackerman McQueen Inc. to remove references to the group from its website, which the group says is violating its copyright by using NRA images and content to advertise its own services. The NRA is separately pursuing claims for tens of millions of...

