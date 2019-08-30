Uber Seeks Exit From E-Scooter Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Uber told a California federal court Friday that Los Angeles residents cannot back their claims that electric bike and scooter companies, such as Uber's Jump, have encroached on public spaces and discriminated against the disabled, saying such services comply fully with local regulations. Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc., which owns the Jump e-bike and e-scooter sharing services, pressed its motion to dismiss a proposed class action seeking to hold several companies and the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica liable for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the California Disabled Persons Act and state law related to pedestrian right of way...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS