Advocates Rip 'Woefully Low' YouTube COPPA Fine

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Consumer advocacy groups on Friday ripped the Federal Trade Commission for what they called a "woefully low" and "terribly inadequate" $150 to $200 million fine that Google has reportedly agreed to pay to resolve a probe into YouTube's alleged breaches of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The commission voted 3-2 along party lines to approve the settlement, which will now go to the Justice Department for review, according to a report in Politico. Further details about the reported agreement were not available Friday, but the deal is expected to require structural changes to the way YouTube interacts with children....

