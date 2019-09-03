Atrium Defeats Suit, Convincing Judge It's ERISA-Exempt

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Atrium Health won’t have to face a proposed class action alleging it ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act after a North Carolina federal judge held that its retirement and health plans were “governmental plans” exempt from the federal benefits statute. U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder in his order Friday granted Atrium’s bid to dismiss its former workers’ suit accusing the health care organization of wrongly claiming the governmental plan exemption to avoid having to comply with ERISA. Applying a two-prong test established by the U.S. Supreme Court in NLRB v. Natural Gas Utility District of Hawkins County...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS