T-Mobile Phone Explosion Ended Basketball Career, Suit Says

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A professional basketball player claims that a phone designed and sold by T-Mobile and LG Electronics exploded in his hand, ending his playing career, according to a suit moved to Texas federal court Friday. In a complaint originally filed in state court in July, Khouraichi Thiam, who played college ball at Mars Hill University and who has been playing professionally overseas since graduating in 2013, said he was holding his LG K20 Plus phone in his right hand in May when it suddenly exploded. This resulted in "serious and permanent injuries," according to the complaint. Among the injuries were an electrical...

