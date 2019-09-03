Samsung Loses Bid To Sink $5.9M Data-Transfer IP Verdict

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Samsung can't throw out a jury's $5.9 million infringement verdict over claims its tablets and smartphones infringe a German company's patent on data transfers, a Texas federal judge ruled, saying there's substantial evidence to support the jury's finding and that courts should be "especially deferential" to a jury's verdict. In a 54-page opinion filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III denied Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd's motions to toss the Nov. 5, 2018, jury verdict that it infringed Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG's patented product, rejecting Samsung's arguments that its accused devices don't send a signal identifying as a...

