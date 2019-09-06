UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (September 6, 2019, 2:49 PM BST) -- The last week has seen Royal Bank of Scotland hit CNA Insurance with a claim, the AA's former chairman drag the motor breakdown company to court over breach of contract and an investment fund sue the executives of a company it acquired. Here, Law360 looks at these and other claims in the U.K. you may have missed this week. Financial Services Southern Pacific Mortgage Ltd. v. Rowland Mortgage lender Southern Pacific filed a claim against Nicholas Peter Rowland on Sept. 5. Southern Pacific is represented by TLT LLP. The case is Southern Pacific Mortgage Ltd. v. Rowland, case number PT-2019-MAN-000090, in the High...

