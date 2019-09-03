Pharma Group Fights Injunction For Blacklisted Pricing Site

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A U.S. pharmacy association has argued against a preliminary injunction that would make it drop from the association's blacklist a pharmacy verification website that lets consumers compare prices for prescription drugs at U.S. and international pharmacies. The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy told a New York federal judge on Friday that PharmacyChecker.com does not deserve a temporary order requiring the pharmacy group to drop the comparison website and its blog from the pharmacy group’s registry of Not Recommended Sites. “The alleged financial health of two online websites in this context does not merit risk to the nation’s pharmaceutical drug supply,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS