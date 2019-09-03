Investor Floats $40M Deal With Banks In Libor-Rigging Case

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- An investor leading a class action against a group of financial institutions for allegedly fixing the Libor has asked a New York federal judge to accept a nearly $40 million settlement with Mizuho Bank and several other entities. The suit, which dates back years, involves claims that large banking corporations plotted to tamper with the London Interbank Offered Rate, used to calculate how much it costs for banks to borrow from each other, ultimately to the detriment of investors. Named plaintiff Jeffrey Laydon said the deal -- which is similar to other settlements in the case already resulting a collective recovery...

