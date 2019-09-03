Tribe, Enviros Want Calif. Geothermal Lease Suit Preserved

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A California tribe and three environmental groups have urged a federal judge not to dismiss their suit accusing the Bureau of Land Management of improperly allowing Calpine Corp. to continue holding a geothermal lease on land sacred to the tribe, saying the suit presents much different claims from earlier challenges to leases in the same area. The BLM asked the court in July to dismiss the suit by the Pit River Tribe and the environmental groups saying it should have terminated a lease agreement with Calpine decades ago for lack of exploration. The U.S. Department of the Interior agency argued that...

