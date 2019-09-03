Citcon Pushes Back On Latest Sanctions Bid In RiverPay Spat

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An attorney for payment processor Citcon USA told a California federal court that his letters to rival platform RiverPay Inc. and one of its board members were meant to warn them of illegal conduct, not threaten criminal action. J. James Li of LiLaw Inc. asked the U.S. District Judge Nathanael Cousins on Friday to ignore RiverPay's latest bid to have him sanctioned for sending several letters to the defendants in Citcon's civil suit over trade secrets. RiverPay says the letters accuse the defendants of criminal wrongdoing and that one Aug. 2 missive told a RiverPay director he could face criminal liability...

