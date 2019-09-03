Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For Using Look-Alike Model

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Pop singer Ariana Grande has lodged a $10 million suit against fast-fashion chain Forever 21 for allegedly using a "strikingly similar" model to promote its brand on social media after an endorsement deal with the pop star fell through. In a new lawsuit filed Monday, Ariana Grande claimed Forever 21 found a "strikingly similar" model (right) to promote its brand after an endorsement deal with the pop artist fell through. In a new lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court, Grande claimed Forever 21 approached her late last year before the pop star's "thank u, next" album was released, asking her to...

