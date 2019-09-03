Opioid MDL Jury Will Weigh 'Complete Failures' By Drug Cos.

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A jury could find that "complete failures" by drug companies to stop illicit painkiller shipments unleashed a harrowing epidemic of addiction, an Ohio federal judge ruled Tuesday in the multidistrict opioid litigation's lead bellwether cases. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster rejected motions for summary judgment by drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies on the crucial issue of "causation" — essentially, whether any improper painkiller sales can be shown to have caused the opioid crisis. Judge Polster cited "massive increases" in the supply of prescription opioids and "evidence that suggests there was a complete failure" by drug companies to prevent...

