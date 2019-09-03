Golf Co.'s Silence Caused Harm In Data Breach, Shopper Says

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A golf equipment store put its customers at risk for identity theft or fraud by staying quiet when its online shop suffered a data breach, according to a proposed class action filed in Illinois federal court. Illinois consumer Nik Turik claims Michigan-based Carl’s Golfland Inc. learned in June that its databases had been breached but waited two months to tell customers that their financial and personal information had been compromised. Turik filed his lawsuit Friday, the day after the company announced its system was compromised. The equipment shop's two-month silence surrounding the data breach caused economic harm to its customers, who...

