FCC Urged To Boost Broadband Choices In Apartments

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A wireless internet trade group has urged the Federal Communications Commission to break down barriers to entry for providers in large spaces like apartment buildings, joining a chorus of comments about potential changes to rules for access to multitenant dwellings and office complexes. The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association on Friday sought to prohibit what it called "unreasonable" revenue sharing, exclusive marketing and exclusive wiring agreements, saying "these and other discriminatory practices harm competition and far outweigh any purported consumer benefits envisaged by the outdated rules." The wireless ISP group's comments counter the stance of real estate and housing manager organizations,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS