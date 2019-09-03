NJ Firm Doesn't Owe Unemployment Benefits For Paralegal

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday flipped a ruling by the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Board of Review, deciding that a law firm should not pay a former paralegal's unemployment benefits because there was "substantial" evidence showing she was an independent contractor. The 11-page opinion by a pair of judges from the New Jersey Superior Court's Appellate Division said the Law Office of Gerard C. Vince LLC provided credible proof to show Darla J. DiMatteo was not a full-fledged employee. DiMatteo, a certified paralegal, entered into a consulting paralegal understanding with Vince to integrate the firm's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS