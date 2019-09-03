Pillsbury Snags Vedder Price Gov't Contracts Atty In DC

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has hired a Vedder Price PC shareholder who has done extensive international arbitration and compliance work in the aerospace industry to join its government contracts and disputes practice in D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Marques Peterson, who joined as a partner late last month after spending five years at Vedder Price, said Pillsbury's established international trade and government contracts groups drew him to the firm, where he will continue consulting and representing government contractors. “Many of my clients are in the government contract space and have issues with international trade. So the combination of the two...

