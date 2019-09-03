UAW Greenlights Strike As 'Big 3' Contract Talks Loom

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT) -- UAW members have overwhelmingly authorized union leaders to call for a strike against Detroit's traditional Big Three automakers, with less than two weeks to go before collective bargaining agreements with General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are set to expire. About 96% of members in UAW locals that represent workers at GM, Ford and FCA each approved a strike authorization as negotiations to replace contracts that expire Sept. 14 heat up, the UAW said Tuesday. The union also announced that it will focus first on GM, seeking an agreement that will "set a pattern" for its talks for...

