These Firms Are Getting A Nod For Their Diversity Efforts

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Sixty-four law firms have met certain benchmarks for recruiting women, lawyers of color and LGBTQ attorneys for key positions, according to Diversity Lab, as it continues to encourage the legal industry to affirmatively consider underrepresented lawyers for leadership roles and promotions through its Mansfield Rule. 64 Law Firms Have Gained Mansfield Rule 2.0 Certification + Click to see the full list New firms listed in bold. Akerman Arnold & Porter Baker Botts Baker McKenzie Beveridge & Diamond Blank Rome Brinks Gilson Brownstein Hyatt Bryan Cave Buchanan Ingersoll Clifford Chance Cooley Covington Crowell & Moring Day Pitney Dechert Dentons DLA Piper...

