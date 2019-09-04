First Nations Tout Plus Side Of Enbridge Pipeline To US Tribes

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Leaders of indigenous First Nations in Canada have urged tribes in the U.S. to weigh the benefits of Enbridge Energy LP's controversial Line 3 oil pipeline project, saying that the First Nations had reaped millions of dollars of investment while working with the company to protect the environment. The Line 3 project, which is intended to replace more than 1,000 miles of older pipeline, is mostly completed in Canada, but is still hung up in the U.S. amid opposition from tribes and activist groups pointing to environmental risks from the project. The leaders of several First Nations located along the Line...

