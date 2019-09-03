Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MLB Slams 9th Circ.'s Call To Back Minor Leaguers' Wage Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball is calling foul on a Ninth Circuit decision last month backing a proposed class suit by minor league players who claim they haven't received fair pay, saying the "monstrosity" of a suit should never have received class certification.

In a petition for en banc review filed Friday, MLB said the panel, which itself was split 2-1 in the decision, overstepped its bounds and ignored both circuit and U.S. Supreme Court precedent by affirming the certification of the collective and California classes in the suit led by minor leaguer Aaron Senne.

According to the petition, the enormous number of...

