Judge OKs ABM's 'Terrific' $5M Deal Ending Cellphone Suit

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (September 3, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday she will grant final approval to ABM Industries Inc.'s $5.4 million deal to end certified class claims alleging the facility management company violated labor statutes by requiring 34,000 cleaning employees to use their personal cellphones for work without reimbursement, calling it a "terrific settlement." During a hearing in Oakland, California, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said she would approve the deal, under which class counsel would receive 25% of the total, or $1.35 million, for fees. She said the attorney fees and the $10,000 incentive payments to each of the two lead plaintiffs are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS