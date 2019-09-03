Japan Antitrust Watchdog Tightening Consumer Data Rules

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Japan Fair Trade Commission is one step closer to enacting new rules aiming to clamp down on tech companies' use of consumers' personal information without disclosing what they will do with the data collected. The antitrust watchdog released draft guidelines on Aug. 29 aiming to prevent the misuse of consumer data in the wake of growing scrutiny by competition enforcers and governments against tech giants that operate free platforms and monetize user data by selling it to third parties, such as advertisers. Just less than two months ago, Facebook agreed to fork over $5 billion to resolve a probe by the U.S....

