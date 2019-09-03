Booksellers Ask DOJ To Scrutinize Amazon In Big Tech Probe

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The American Booksellers Association pressed the U.S. Department of Justice to put Amazon under the microscope during its antitrust review into market-leading online platforms, as the ABA warned that left unchecked, Amazon will continue taking over industries with its abusive tactics. “Amazon is using its market power to eliminate competition and take control of one industry after another, leaving consumers with an economy that is less diverse and innovative, and one that affords fewer opportunities for businesses to start and grow,” argued the ABA in a 22-page letter penned to the head of the department’s antitrust division, Makan Delrahim, last week....

