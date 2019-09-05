4 Key Takeaways As Ohio AG Fires Torpedo At Opioid MDL

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Ohio's attorney general is making an eleventh-hour bid to block the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation pitting local governments against opioid makers and distributors, but to do so, he must first clear a high bar in showing the state government will be harmed by a trial it is not party to. Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Sixth Circuit on Aug. 30 to either throw out the case or pause the trial, currently scheduled for Oct. 21, on the grounds that claims brought by Summit County and Cuyahoga County supersede the state's authority to take action against opioid manufacturers as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS