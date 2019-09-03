Deals Rumor Mill: StubHub, Liberty Steel, NBA

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- KKR and online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats have expressed interest in StubHub, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. According to the report, StubHub — a fellow ticket marketplace being sold by eBay — could come with a roughly $3 billion price tag. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that other private equity firms are mulling offers for StubHub. GFG Alliance has postponed plans to list some of its Liberty Steel - Australia unit, Reuters reported early Tuesday. Citing two anonymous sources, Reuters reported that the business alliance, also known as the Gupta Family Group Alliance, is putting off the potentially AU$1 billion ($676 million)...

