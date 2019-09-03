Quest Diagnostics Can't Use High Court To Evade TCPA Case

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Quest Diagnostics can't use a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling to escape a Telephone Consumer Protection Act proposed class action suit brought against it by an Oregon woman who alleged the company made illegal, unsolicited debt-collection phone calls, a New Jersey federal court found Tuesday. The lab-testing company had attempted to convince U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to reconsider his December decision in favor of Judy Wilson in light of the high court's ruling in PDR Network LLC et al. v. Carlton & Harris Chiropractic Inc. That ruling struck down a Fourth Circuit finding that a West Virginia federal court was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS