9th Circ. Nixes Remand Of Marriott Wage Class Action

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge was too quick to kick a proposed class action accusing Marriott of wage violations back to state court without letting the hotel chain offer evidence that the dollar amount at issue allowed the case to be heard in federal court, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday. In a published ruling, a three-judge panel upended a decision by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to remand a proposed class action accusing Marriott and its Residence Inn by Marriott brand of flouting California state wage laws. Judge Klausner's remand order was issued "sua sponte," or without a request from the parties. ...

