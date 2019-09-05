2 Themes From Qualcomm’s Appeal Of FTC's Antitrust Win

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT) -- In May, Judge Lucy Koh of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued her 233-page findings of fact and conclusions of law in the landmark antitrust case Federal Trade Commission v. Qualcomm Inc.[1] Briefly stated, Judge Koh agreed with the FTC’s theory that Qualcomm had maintained its monopoly in the markets for code-division multiple access and premium long-term evolution modem chips by means of a “no license, no chips” policy and by imposing de facto exclusive dealing requirements on Apple Inc. and other original equipment manufacturers. She also entered an injunction requiring Qualcomm, among other matters, to renegotiate...

