Ex-Rams Sales Exec Says No Public Interest in Private Texts

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A sports website can't strike defamation claims that it published private text messages a former Los Angeles Rams ticket executive sent about New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, the now-fired sales employee has argued, saying the texts don't count as a matter of public interest. Matthew Hogan told a California federal court Monday that 12up.com and its owner, Pro Sportority, can't claim that a story featuring his texts about Chung's injury during Super Bowl LII to a college friend qualifies as being in the public interest under California's anti-SLAPP law, which is aimed at preventing lawsuits that threaten free speech....

