AT&T Says 11th Circ. Ruling Dooms Junk Fax Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A recent Eleventh Circuit decision is AT&T’s ticket out of a suit that accuses the mobile giant of sending motel owners unwanted faxes, it told a Connecticut federal court. AT&T laid out its case for summary judgment in a Tuesday motion that relied heavily on the Eleventh Circuit’s recent finding that “Gorss Motels gave its permission to receive faxes like the one at issue.” When the Eleventh Circuit handed Super 8-turned-Wyndham Hotel Group franchisee Gorss Motels a loss in a nearly identical junk fax suit against another company at the tail end of July, it also doomed the proposed class action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS